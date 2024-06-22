Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE DK opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Delek US has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $78,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

