JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.91.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 605,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 405,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 227,278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 216,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

