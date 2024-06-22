JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Athira Pharma Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ATHA stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.91.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.