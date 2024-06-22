Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $176.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $150.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

