PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $54.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.76 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,383,900 shares of company stock worth $61,580,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

