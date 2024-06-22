Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

AxoGen Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $305.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.06. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

