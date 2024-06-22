Critical Contrast: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) vs. Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Worksport and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.53 million 12.93 -$14.93 million ($0.82) -0.85 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Zenix Auto International. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -751.91% -82.97% -57.68% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Summary

China Zenix Auto International beats Worksport on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

