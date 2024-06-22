MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) vs. Lufax (NYSE:LU) Financial Review

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and MDB Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lufax alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $4.82 billion 0.26 $125.31 million ($0.14) -15.71 MDB Capital $5.99 million 55.23 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 0 0 1.75 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lufax and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 158.18%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27% MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lufax beats MDB Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.