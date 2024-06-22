Analyzing Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) & Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global 3.00% 2.77% 1.73% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $416.72 million 0.57 $12.36 million $0.03 30.68 Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Smart Share Global and Goodfood Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smart Share Global has higher revenue and earnings than Goodfood Market.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Smart Share Global and Goodfood Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goodfood Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Goodfood Market has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,090.48%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Smart Share Global.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Goodfood Market on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. The company also offers advertising services, as well as sells merchandises through online platform or distributors. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

