BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.14 ($8.03).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.35) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.48) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.26) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:BP opened at GBX 470.50 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.01. BP has a one year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.14). The firm has a market cap of £78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,348.84%.

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,224.90). In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,224.90). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($472.99). Insiders bought a total of 5,084 shares of company stock worth $2,342,985 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

