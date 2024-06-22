DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,837 shares of company stock worth $8,490,675 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.