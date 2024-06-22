HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $641.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 171.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 106.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $15,844,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $578.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.78. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

