Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $109.70 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

