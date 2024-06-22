Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Centene by 128.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 580,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 326,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Centene by 526.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

