Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE COF opened at $136.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

