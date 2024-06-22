Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

RACE opened at $414.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

