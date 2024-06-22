Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. Summit Materials has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,437,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

