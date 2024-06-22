Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

