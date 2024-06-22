Evercore ISI Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $68.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

KMX opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

