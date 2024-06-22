Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.
VRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Veris Residential Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 138,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
