Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

VRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Veris Residential

Veris Residential Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VRE stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 138,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.