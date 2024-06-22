Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $137.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.45.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.87 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $154.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

