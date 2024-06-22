Evercore ISI Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $166.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

TGT opened at $146.07 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

