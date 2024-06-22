Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

TMO opened at $564.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

