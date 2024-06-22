Kolibri Global Energy Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:KEI opened at C$4.73 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.82 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.56. The company has a market cap of C$168.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.48.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 29.11%.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

