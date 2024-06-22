Brokers Offer Predictions for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $963.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after buying an additional 98,662 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 106.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

