FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $15.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.75. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $848.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $519.34 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

