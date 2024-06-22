FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $8,994,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

