Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.59 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.40. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.44.

Shares of CCA opened at C$51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$72.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

