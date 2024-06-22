Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.59 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.40. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
Shares of CCA opened at C$51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$72.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.94.
Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.