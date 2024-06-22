FY2024 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lifted by Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.33). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 176.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,836,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after acquiring an additional 936,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

