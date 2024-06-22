Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX opened at $21.30 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

