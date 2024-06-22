Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 378,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

