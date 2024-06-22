Northland Capmk Comments on TeraWulf Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

WULF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.16 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.