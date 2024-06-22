Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OVID. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

OVID stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

