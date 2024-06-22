Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Expro Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Expro Group stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.78 and a beta of 0.98. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 404,392 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 1,441,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after buying an additional 315,674 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth $92,106,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expro Group news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at $644,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,722,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,545,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

