Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. Prothena has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Prothena by 26.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.7% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prothena by 7,751.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

