Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $51.71 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 500.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after buying an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

