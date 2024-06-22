Kolibri Global Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.45 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,926,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

