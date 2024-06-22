Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $53.97 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.