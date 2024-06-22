Zacks Research Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the investment management company will earn $8.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.86. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GS. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $450.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.55 and a 200 day moving average of $406.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

