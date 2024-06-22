Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

