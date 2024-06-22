Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

EGRX stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $575,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

