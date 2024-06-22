Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,880 shares of company stock worth $456,665. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

