Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 million, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.52.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.