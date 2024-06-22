Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 million, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned about 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

