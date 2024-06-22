Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,471 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,842,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Everbridge by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,695 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

