Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,280% compared to the average volume of 1,537 call options.
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Invesco by 11.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 326,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 127,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 217.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
