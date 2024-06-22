Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,280% compared to the average volume of 1,537 call options.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Invesco by 11.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 326,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 127,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 217.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

