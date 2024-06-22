GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Earnings Miss

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $80.37 and last traded at $80.62. Approximately 285,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 347,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in GMS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

