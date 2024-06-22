Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.82. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 385,532 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 151,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 622,728 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

