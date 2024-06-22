Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 144,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 149,539 shares.The stock last traded at $32.21 and had previously closed at $31.35.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $932.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

