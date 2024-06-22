Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harrow traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.97. 212,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 458,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,035,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 111,115 shares of company stock worth $1,271,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $742.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

