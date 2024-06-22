Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. 1,744,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,928,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 212,719 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 63,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.