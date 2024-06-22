Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.38, with a volume of 773543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.81.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

